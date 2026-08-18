Uttarakhand Sub Area receives Governor’s Appreciation for Exemplary Service

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 16 Aug: Headquarters Uttarakhand Sub Area has been accorded the Governor’s Appreciation in recognition of its exemplary contribution towards the State of Uttarakhand and its people.

Major General MPS Gill, General Officer Commanding, Uttarakhand Sub Area, received the Appreciation on behalf of the Formation from the Governor of Uttarakhand, Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd), at Lok Bhawan on 15 August, in the presence of the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Brig RS Thapa, Deputy General Officer Commanding, Uttarakhand Sub Area and Station Commander, Dehradun Cantt, was also present on the occasion.

The recognition is a testament to the Formation’s sustained commitment to operational preparedness, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), veterans’ welfare and civil-military coordination. Uttarakhand Sub Area has consistently worked in close coordination with the State administration, providing timely assistance during natural calamities and emergencies while remaining committed to the welfare of veterans and their families.

The Appreciation acknowledges the collective efforts, professionalism and unwavering dedication of all ranks of Uttarakhand Sub Area. It also reinforces the enduring bond between the Armed Forces and the people of Uttarakhand and the Formation’s commitment to being a steadfast partner in the State’s preparedness, resilience and development.