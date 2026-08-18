U’khand emerging as global destination for winter & ice sports: Dhami

CM inaugurates Asian Open Short Track Speed Skating Championship

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Asian Open Short Track Skating Championship at the Maharana Pratap Sports Complex, here, today.

On this occasion, he extended a warm welcome to the players, the coaches and officials from across the country and abroad participating in the competition and conveyed his best wishes to all the athletes. The CM noted that it is a matter of pride for Uttarakhand to host such a prestigious international event and that the tournament would further strengthen the state’s identity as a favourable destination for winter and ice sports at the global level. He emphasised that sports are a medium to unite the world and such international events reinforce friendship, harmony and sporting spirit among nations.

Dhami also observed that victory and defeat are two aspects of sport but true success lies in sportsmanship, discipline, dedication and an indomitable will. He expressed confidence that the participating athletes would not only showcase their talent but also set an example of sportsmanship, carrying back memorable experiences from Uttarakhand. He congratulated the organisers, the coaches, the technical officials and the associates for successfully conducting an international‑level competition and said such events inspire youth towards sports while also giving new impetus to sports tourism in the state.

He noted that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the outlook and environment for sports in the country had undergone a significant transformation. Campaigns like ‘Khelo India’ and ‘Fit India Movement’ have strengthened the sporting culture nationwide and today Indian athletes are bringing glory to the nation with outstanding performances at the Olympics, Asian Games and other international competitions. He asserted that the state government too is committed to making Uttarakhand a leading state in the field of sports. Last year the state successfully hosted the 38th National Games, laying a strong foundation for modern and world‑class sports infrastructure, which has enabled Uttarakhand to become capable of hosting international competitions.

Dhami stated that the work is progressing rapidly on implementing the Sports Legacy Plan under which 23 sports academies would be established in eight major cities of the state to provide high‑level training facilities to players. He mentioned that the state’s first sports university is also being set up in Haldwani while a women’s sports college had already commenced at Lohaghat. He highlighted that under the new sports policy, players winning medals at national and international levels are being given opportunities in government service. Talented athletes are being provided sports scholarships along with free education and training in residential sports colleges. He further said that initiatives such as the Chief Minister Sports Development Fund, Chief Minister Player Incentive Scheme, Chief Minister Emerging Player Scheme and Sports Kit Scheme are being implemented to encourage athletes.

The CM emphasised that the government is promoting traditional sports along with water sports, adventure sports, winter sports and ice sports, with the aim of developing Uttarakhand as a preferred sports training centre not only for India but for players across the world. The Asian Open Short Track Speed Skating Trophy 2026 is being held from 17 to 20 August at Maharana Pratap Sports Complex.

Among those present on the occasion were MLA Umesh Sharma Kau, Asian Skating Union President Myong Hee Chang, Ice Skating Association of India President Amitabh Sharma, Special Principal Secretary Sports Amit Sinha, Director Sports Deepti Singh and other dignitaries.