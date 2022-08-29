CM urges AIIMS management to coordinate with Disaster Management to provide relief to disaster victims

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN/RISHIKESH, 26 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the meeting organised at AIIMS, Rishikesh today where he was apprised of works and achievements of AIIMS Rishikesh by the AIIMS management. AIIMS Executive Director Prof Meenu Singh told that patients were being treated in AIIMS Rishikesh using modern technology. She added that serious patients were being brought to AIIMS for treatment from remote locations in the hills using heli-services. A large number of patients also were coming to AIIMS Rishikesh for treatment. Prof Meenu Singh said that in the coming time, AIIMS Rishikesh would also undertake the work of transporting essential medicines to remote hills through drones.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami asked AIIMS Rishikesh to coordinate with the Disaster Management Department for providing timely critical care to patients affected due to natural disasters. He added that AIIMS Rishikesh has been playing an important role during disasters. HE stressed on the need for mutual coordination between the state administration and AIIMS Rishikesh. He urged the AIIMS management to set up medical camps by doctors at different places in the state of Uttarakhand, so that patients could get treatment in their areas itself. The Chief Minister promised to extend all possible help by the state government for the expansion of AIIMS Rishikesh.

Cabinet Minister Prem Chand Aggrawal, Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal, Rishikesh Mayor Anita Mamgai, Medical Superintendent Sanjeev Mittal, Prof. Jaya Chaturvedi, Prof. Manoj Gupta and others were present.