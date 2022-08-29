Australian High Commissioner discusses possibilities of cooperation with CM Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 Aug: High Commissioner of Australia in India, Barry O’Farrell, called on the Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, at the latter’s Camp Office, here, today.

Various issues were discussed between the Chief Minister and the Australian High Commissioner on the occasion.

The Chief Minister reminded the Australian Diplomat that Uttarakhand is a Himalayan state and a biodiversity rich region. There are many possibilities for development here in the fields of agriculture, horticulture, adventure sports and tourism. The Chief Minister said there are many opportunities in the state also in the fields of science and technology, pharma, green and renewable energy. The Chief Minister urged the Australian High Commissioner to cooperate in strengthening the traffic control system in the state. He said that rapid progress is being made in the industrial sector in the state. A single window system has been implemented for the rapid industrial development of the state.

Various subjects such as quantum technology, upgradation of education, skill development and modern technology were discussed on this occasion between the two.

High Commissioner O’Farrell said that many people from India are going to Australia for higher education and that this number has increased rapidly in the last few years. He expressed his desire to enhance Australia’s cooperation with Uttarakhand on several fronts. Various possibilities for mutual cooperation would be worked out, he stated.

On this occasion, Special Principal Secretary Abhinav Kumar, Secretary Shailesh Bagoli, Director General, UCOST, Prof Durgesh Pant, Second Secretary to the High Commissioner of Australia Mish Khan were also present.