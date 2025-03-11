IFCA office-bearers brief Gov on efforts to promote Indian culinary traditions

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Mar: The office bearers of the Indian Federation of Culinary Associations (IFCA) paid a courtesy visit on Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhawan, here, today. During the meeting, the representatives of the federation provided detailed information about their efforts to promote Indian culinary traditions on a global scale.

Lt Gen Singh appreciated the work of the federation and emphasised that Uttarakhand’s traditional cuisine and “Shri Anna” (millets) are not only nutritious but also possess unique cultural and health benefits. He stressed the need for special efforts to popularise these traditional dishes both nationally and internationally. He also highlighted the potential for promoting the state’s rich culinary traditions and food tourism.

The Governor stated that Uttarakhand is known for its distinct food culture, which is deeply connected to the traditional heritage of Garhwal and Kumaon. He described local food elements such as Mandua (finger millet), Bhatt (black soybean), and Pisyun Loon (traditional rock salt) as symbols of Uttarakhand’s ancient culinary traditions and emphasised the importance of giving them recognition on national and international platforms.

Furthermore, the Governor stressed the need to develop a trained workforce to strengthen Uttarakhand’s hospitality and culinary sector. He emphasised the promotion of chef training programmes, culinary workshops, and skill development initiatives.

Present on this occasion were IFCA President Manjit Gill, General Secretary Vijay Bhaskaran, and other office bearers.