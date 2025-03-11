CM orders launch of ‘Fit Uttarakhand Campaign’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Mar: During a meeting held at the Secretariat here, today, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed officials to launch the ‘Fit Uttarakhand’ campaign on a wide scale across the state. He instructed Additional Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan to prepare a detailed action plan for the campaign in coordination with all departments. The CM noted that the main objective of the Fit Uttarakhand campaign is to raise awareness about health, hygiene, and fitness, and to encourage citizens to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

He stated that the campaign will also include educational institutions and government and non-government organisations to maximise its reach and benefits.

Dhami also stressed on promoting yoga, exercise, and health awareness campaigns under the Fit Uttarakhand initiative. He further advocated for encouraging sports activities in schools and colleges to keep the younger generation physically active and healthy.

Dhami reminded the officers about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to increase awareness to reduce obesity. He stressed upon the importance of paying attention to diet and reducing the use of oil in food. This message will be disseminated statewide through the ‘Fit Uttarakhand’ campaign.

He stated that the government’s goal is to ensure the Fit Uttarakhand campaign’s message reaches every citizen of the state. Publicity for the campaign will be carried out through various mediums to inspire the general public to include fitness in their daily routine.

The meeting was attended by Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj, Vice Chairman of the Infrastructure Monitoring Council Vishwas Dawar, ACS Anand Bardhan, Principal Secretaries RK Sudhanshu and R Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretaries Shailesh Bagoli, Sachin Kurve, Vinay Shankar Pandey and ADG V Murugeshan and IG Garhwal Rajiv Swaroop.