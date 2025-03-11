Doon Police urges restraint as Holi & Friday Namaz are on same day

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Mar: This year, the festival of Holi and the Friday Namaz of the Ramzan month for Muslims are on the same day. In this regard, amid a recent post by CO, Police, Anuj Chaudhary from Sambhal district in UP that the Muslim brethren who wish to avoid colours on Holi may better offer Friday Namaz at home, the Dehradun Police has increased the vigilance to avoid any possible altercation between the members of the Hindu and the Muslim communities.

It may be recalled that Anuj Chaudhary’s statement is hitting national headlines and has become a hot topic of discussion.

The police administration is maintaining high vigilance as both Holi and Jumma prayers coincide on the same day. Dehradun SSP Ajai Singh has appealed to the public to uphold peace and order. He emphasised that all police station in-charges have been directed to ensure law and order is ensured in the district. He also added that in case anyone has concerns regarding colours being sprinkled on themselves on Holi, they are encouraged to offer prayers at home or in a familiar setting. He further mentioned that Muslim clerics have been informed to communicate this to the Namazis. Additionally, all police stations have been instructed to remain alert.

At the same time, Muslim organisations in Dehradun have also urged the community to offer prayers at their nearest mosques and, if possible, delay prayers by 15 to 20 minutes to avoid any inconvenience. Mufti Raees Qasmi reiterated that Friday prayers in Ramadan will be observed as usual as they are critical part of the month of Ramzan but emphasised that the Muslim community has no conflict with the Hindu community. He stated that while Hindus celebrate Holi, Muslims will continue their religious observances peacefully.

The Dehradun Police have heightened security measures ahead of the festival. SSP Ajai Singh confirmed that additional police forces will be deployed across the city to maintain law and order. Officers have been instructed to conduct meetings with Muslim organisations and religious leaders, advising that those uncomfortable with colours may pray at home.

It may be recalled that Holi will be celebrated on 14 March this year coinciding with Friday prayers during Ramzan. Authorities are taking proactive steps to maintain communal harmony by engaging with community leaders and issuing necessary guidelines.

The Doon Police have made it clear that any disruption of peace will not be tolerated. Strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to incite trouble or violate the law in any manner.