Siddhartha Aggarwal thanks party on reappointment as BJP Mahanagar President

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Mar: BJP has reappointed Siddhartha Umesh Agarwal as the President of the Dehradun Mahanagar unit. His name was announced by District Election Officer and State Vice President Neeru Devi in Dehradun today.

After the announcement, Siddhartha Umesh Agarwal expressed his gratitude to the top leadership, including Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and State President Mahendra Bhatt for reposing their faith in him. He also thanked all the guests present on the stage, including Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, State Election Officer MLA Khajan Das, MLAs Vinod Chamoli, Umesh Sharma, Savita Kapoor, former Mayor Sunil Uniyal, and others present on the occasion.

Agarwal stated that he is grateful that the party has reconsidered him and entrusted him with this responsibility once again. He pledged to serve the organisation with full devotion and more enthusiasm than in his previous tenure. He also thanked all the office bearers and Mandal presidents of the city for their invaluable votes, giving him the chance to serve again. Agarwal promised to work as a servant of the party, following the guidelines and promoting the mantra of “nation first, organisation second and self last”.