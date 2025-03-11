Jugran expresses concern at ‘non-state’ players representing Uttarakhand, getting jobs

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 10 Mar: BJP leader Ravindra Jugran has expressed happiness over Uttarakhand securing the 7th position in the recently concluded 38th National Games, considering it a significant achievement since the state had finished 25th in the previous National Games.

Jugran stated that preliminary research has revealed that several sports associations included players from other states in Uttarakhand’s team, which is against the standards of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). As per IOA regulations, only residents of a state are eligible to play for that state’s team.

He further mentioned that the sports department is now initiating the process of awarding government jobs and honorariums to medal-winning athletes. Expressing concern over this, he said that he would soon request the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand to take cognisance of the matter and ensure that only eligible medal winners receive government jobs and honorariums as per IOA guidelines.

Additionally, he emphasised the need for strict action against sports associations that allowed non-resident players to compete for Uttarakhand.