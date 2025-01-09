IISWC’s Deepak Kaul elected Secretary, CJSC, JCM of ICAR

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 7 Jan: Deepak Kaul, Technical Officer, ICAR-Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation, Dehradun has been elected as Secretary (Staff Side), CJSC, JCM of ICAR, New Delhi, for a consecutive 3rd term. Elections were held during January.

Two candidates, including Deepak Kaul, filed their nominations for the prestigious post of Secretary (Staff Side), CJSC, JCM of ICAR, New Delhi. As many as 108 CJSC members from different ICAR Institutes cast their vote to elect the Secretary, CJSC. The results were announced late in the evening of 6 January, in which Deepak Kaul got 77 votes out of 95 valid votes. He defeated Ramchandra Pradhan, Assistant Administrative Officer, ATARI-VII, Umiam, Meghalaya.

It has been described as a matter of great pride for the Institute as well as Uttarakhand to have won this election. Kaul will hold this post for a tenure of three years.

Staff side representative Mukesh Kumar, Vishal Kumar and others were also present on this occasion.