UPES inks MoUs with University of Edinburgh & King’s College London

Dehradun, 7 Jan: UPES has taken a significant step towards enhancing its global academic footprint by forging partnerships with two of the world’s most prestigious academic institutions: The University of Edinburgh and King’s College London.

These strategic collaborations are poised to foster academic excellence, drive research innovation, and facilitate cultural exchange, aligning with UPES’ commitment to providing its students with global exposure and learning opportunities.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The University of Edinburgh is designed to strengthen UPES’ Global Pathway Programs and enhance progression opportunities within its School of Engineering. This partnership offers a range of integrated programs, such as 2+2, 2+3, and 4+1, allowing students to complete part of their studies at UPES and then continue at the University of Edinburgh. UPES students will be eligible for special scholarships, and the University of Edinburgh will confer the final degree. Additionally, students can opt for direct Master’s progression at the University of Edinburgh after completing their Bachelor’s degree at UPES, further expanding their academic and career prospects.

The partnership with King’s College London encompasses various collaborative initiatives, including joint research projects to drive innovation in mutually beneficial fields. It also enhances student mobility by allowing UPES students to participate in exchange programs, summer schools, and other educational experiences, enriching their academic journey with global exposure. Faculty exchanges are also a key element of this collaboration, promoting the sharing of academic expertise and research knowledge. Furthermore, articulation agreements provide students with a pathway to continue their studies at King’s College London. The partnership also facilitates the exchange of academic publications, broadening the research impact and strengthening scholarly communication between the institutions.

Dr Ram Sharma, Vice Chancellor, UPES said, “Collaborations like these play a pivotal role in the UPES’s global engagement journey. By connecting with leading institutions worldwide, we aim to create a vibrant ecosystem of knowledge exchange, academic excellence, and transformative opportunities that prepare our students and faculty to make a meaningful impact on a global scale.”

Abhishek Sinha, Dean, School of Law and Head of International Affairs, UPES, added, “Our partnerships with The University of Edinburgh and King’s College London mark a significant step in our mission to provide world-class education and research opportunities. These collaborations offer our students invaluable global exposure, equipping them with the skills needed to thrive in the international job market. The University of Edinburgh partnership opens doors for integrated programs and direct Master’s progression, while our alliance with King’s College London facilitates joint research, student mobility, and faculty exchanges. Together, these initiatives encourage a culture of global academic excellence, preparing our students to become future leaders in an interconnected world.”