Sanjay Gunjyal awarded President’s Police Medal for Exceptional Service

By Our Staff Reporter

Bhubaneswar, 7 Jan: Sanjay Gunjyal, a 1997 batch IPS officer of the Uttarakhand cadre, has been honoured with the President’s Police Medal for his exceptional service. After serving in various districts and ranges, Gunjyal played a pivotal role in the successful organisation of the Haridwar Kumbh Mela, for which he was awarded a copper plaque. He has also received several prestigious awards, including the President’s Distinguished Service Medal, Prime Minister’s Life Saving Medal, United Nations Service Medal, and the State Exceptional Service Medal.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions, Gunjyal was awarded the DG ITBP Insignia Gold Disc this year for his exemplary work as IG ITBP. Additionally, during his deployment in some of the most challenging areas within the ITBP, he was honoured with the President’s Police Medal for Special Service.

Today, during the ITBP Raising Day Parade held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, conferred the prestigious President’s Police Medal upon Sanjay Gunjyal for his distinguished service.