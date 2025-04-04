In U’khand, 814 km roads constructed under PMGSY in FY 2024-25

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Apr: Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), a total of 814 km of roads were constructed in Uttarakhand during the financial year 2024-25, marking a significant achievement in improving rural connectivity. The government has shared that following this progress, the Government of India has released the budget for the construction of nine bridges, approved in the third phase of PMGSY, with work set to commence soon. In a major development, the first phase of PMGSY-4 will connect 1,490 roadless settlements across Uttarakhand through the construction of 8,500 km of roads.

The state government has also claimed that the survey for road construction has been completed, and preparation of the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) has begun, setting the stage for extensive infrastructure expansion in remote areas.

During 2024-25, the expenditure under PMGSY reached Rs 933 crores, surpassing the financial target of Rs 900 crores. This amount is Rs 133 crores higher than the spending in 2023-24, demonstrating the accelerated pace of road development. Additionally, in terms of physical achievements, the construction of 814 km of roads exceeded last year’s total by 206 km. the government has asserted that this is reflective of its commitment to strengthening Uttarakhand’s transport infrastructure. On the final day of the financial year 2024-25, the Government of India sanctioned Rs 40.77 crores for the construction of nine bridges under PMGSY-3, further enhancing connectivity. Under PMGSY-4, authorities have completed the survey of 8,500 km of roads for the first phase, identifying 1,490 roadless settlements, and work on the DPR is already underway, the government has claimed further.

To ensure the quality of roads constructed under PMGSY, a special inspection app has been developed. Field officers are regularly uploading inspection reports, enabling efficient monitoring of construction standards. This initiative will enhance transparency and accountability in rural road development.

Launched in 2000, the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) is a nationwide scheme aimed at providing all-weather road connectivity to unconnected villages. Over the years, PMGSY has successfully linked villages with populations of 500 or more, significantly improving access to essential services. Commenting on the development, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reiterated the government’s commitment to rural connectivity, stating that the double-engine government is working to link small settlements with permanent roads under PMGSY. He also praised the remarkable achievements of the scheme in the past financial year and emphasised that PMGSY-4 will focus on connecting the remaining settlements with Barahmasi roads, ensuring year-round accessibility.