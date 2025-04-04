222nd Anniversary Celebrations of Daat Kali Temple to begin from 29 June

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Apr: The annual meeting of Maa Daat Kali temple was held today in the temple premises, here, marking the preparations for the grand 222nd anniversary celebrations. On this occasion, temple chief Mahant Raman Prasad Goswami was present, along with several devotees and temple members. Prior to the meeting, Acharyas performed traditional rituals to determine the festival date, ensuring that the celebrations are conducted as per age-old customs.

Addressing the gathering, Mahant Raman Prasad Goswami announced that, as per tradition, the festival date is determined on the Panchami of Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month every year. This year, the grand festival will begin on Sunday, 29 June, with Bhairav Puja, followed by Shiva Puja on 30 June. The festivities will continue with Hanuman Puja and Sunderkand on 1 July, followed by Flag Worship and Nagar Parikrama on 2 July. One of the most anticipated events, Mata Rani’s Grand Jagran, will be held on 3 July which falls on Ashadha month’s Shukla Paksha Ashtami. The celebrations will culminate with Maa’s Havan Puja and a massive Bhandara on 4 July coinciding with Navami Tithi.

Mahant Raman Prasad Goswami extended his blessings to all sevadars devoted to Goddess Daat Kali and praised their dedication to preserving the temple’s traditions. Devotees and temple members gathered in large numbers, expressing enthusiasm for the upcoming celebrations, which hold immense spiritual significance for the region. Among those present today included Dinesh Agarwal (Titu Bhai) from Seva Dal, Shubham Goswami, Sanyam Goswami, Narsingh Das, Harish Marwah, Ram Pada Jana, Vasu Parvinda, Vicky Khatri, Acharya Vijayendra Thapliyal, Acharya Shailendra Thapliyal, Acharya Anoop Mamgai, Acharya Praveen Juyal, Shivang Thapliyal, Shravan Verma, Sunil Ahuja, Shivam Goyal, Gautam Prajapati, and several others.