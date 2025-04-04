Officials to submit proposals for introducing new subjects in schools

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 3 Apr: New subjects will be introduced in government schools functioning under the School Education Department as per requirement. Chief Education Officers (CEOs) of all districts have been instructed to submit proposals for their respective districts to the Directorate. Additionally, officials have been directed to send proposals related to the upgradation of schools, establishment of cluster schools, and schools categorised under D and C grades to the government by the end of this month. Furthermore, in response to the declining student enrolment in government schools, departmental officials have been instructed to form an investigative committee.

State Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat held a meeting with the education department on Wednesday, directing officials to promptly send proposals to the Directorate based on the demand for new subjects in schools across the state. He noted that local representatives and parent associations have consistently requested the introduction of new subjects. During the meeting, he instructed the Chief Education Officers of all districts to submit proposals for the upgradation of two schools per legislative constituency and the establishment of Rajiv Gandhi Navodaya Vidyalayas. Additionally, proposals for cluster schools in each development block, reconstruction of dilapidated schools, and the construction of D and C grade schools should be submitted to the government by the end of this month.

The minister warned that districts failing to submit proposals within the stipulated time for this financial year would face strict action against their respective Chief Education Officers. Furthermore, Dr Rawat instructed officials to ensure the availability of drinking water, electricity, furniture, computers, and toilets in all schools. He also emphasised the enforcement of Right to Education (RTE) admissions in private schools and ordered prompt resolution of complaints regarding books, school uniforms, and arbitrary fee hikes through the department’s toll-free number.

Education Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat expressed concern over the declining student enrolment in government schools across the state. He directed departmental officials to form an investigative committee at the Directorate level to study various aspects of this issue. The committee will submit a detailed report to the department within a week, based on which necessary steps will be taken to increase student enrolment in schools.