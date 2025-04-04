Kumaon University VC reports on progress in research to Governor

By OUR SAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 3 Apr: The Vice Chancellor of Kumaon University, Nainital, Prof Diwan Singh Rawat, presented the progress of research work under the ‘One University – One Research’ programme before Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan, here, today. Kumaon University is conducting research on the topic, “Development of Medicinal Herbal Tea from Traditional Flowers and Herbs in Uttarakhand.”

Prof Rawat provided detailed information on the objectives and key findings of the research. He stated that the aim of this study is to scientifically validate herbal tea prepared from Uttarakhand’s traditional flowers and herbs to establish its medicinal benefits. Under this research, more than 30 traditional flowers and herbs are being used to develop three major categories of herbal tea: anti-diabetic tea, immunity-boosting tea, and antiviral herbal tea.

Prof Rawat mentioned that the demand for herbal products has surged significantly post-COVID-19. He highlighted that Uttarakhand’s traditional flowers and herbs are rich in medicinal properties but remain underutilised. The presentation also covered the scientific validation process and DNA barcoding technology, which will help ensure the authenticity of herbs, prevent adulteration, and control biopiracy.

The Governor praised the research, stating that it would provide a scientific foundation for Uttarakhand’s rich medicinal traditions and promote sustainable development. He emphasised that the benefits of this study should reach local communities, enabling the state’s farmers and entrepreneurs to access economic opportunities. He also stressed the need for coordination among institutions, scientists, and entrepreneurs to give Uttarakhand’s medicinal herbs global recognition and transform scientific research into commercial ventures.

The Governor further stated that this research would create new opportunities for the youth of Uttarakhand in the fields of biotechnology and herbal product development while integrating traditional knowledge with modern science to drive economic and social progress. On this occasion, Additional Secretary Swati S Bhadauria, Head of the Biotechnology Department at Kumaon University, Prof Santosh K Upadhyay, and other officials were present on the occasion.