Increase use of technology in policing: Dhami

Facility of e-FIR will be available soon in U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Jun: The residents of Uttarakhand will soon get the facility of registering e-FIR in online mode. Under the proposed plan, FIRs can be lodged from the comfort of the home. This will ultimately lead to a situation where anyone wishing to lodge an FIR will be able to do so easily without depending on the Police. At present, many people have to run from pillar to post to get their FIR lodged because the police officials often refuse to cooperate.

Initially, e-FIR facility will be available in cases related to vehicle theft and missing items. In this regard, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with senior officials of the Home and Police Department at the Secretariat. A presentation on the e-FIR portal being made under CCTNS was also done before him at the meeting.

On the occasion, he said that ‘simplification, solution, disposal and satisfaction’ were the basic mantras of the government. He called upon the Police to ensure that the system for registering e-FIR is such that people get their grievances redressed in the easiest way.

The Chief Minister added that e-FIR would provide great convenience to the common person. One would not have to worry about registering an FIR. He added that the e-FIRs being registered should be reviewed regularly by the higher authorities to ensure cases are taken to their logical end. He said that there is a need to increase the use of modern technology in policing. Drone technology should also be used in policing.

Dhami directed the top Police officers to organise meetings on various points related to police training, modernisation and reforms. He said that necessary provisions should be made to prevent false FIRs. A committee ought to be formed to make suggestions in this regard.

DGP Ashok Kumar informed the Chief Minister that the notification on e-FIR is yet to be issued. Initially, e-FIR facility would be available for cases related to vehicle and theft of valuables including mobile phones. A virtual police station would be set up under the e-FIR system. Whatever e-FIR is lodged, it would go to this virtual police station. The complainant would get an acknowledgment of registering the e-FIR and then the complaint would be forwarded to the police station concerned for further necessary action. The e-FIR portal would also be linked to the Devbhoomi mobile app.

Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Special Principal Secretary to CM, Abhinav Kumar, ADG V Murugeshan, IG Bimla Gunjyal, Additional Secretary Riddhim Agarwal, along with senior officers of the Home and Police Department were present at the meeting.