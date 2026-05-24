India-Cyprus strategic partnership signals new phase in bilateral ties

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 23 May: The recent State visit of Nikos Christodoulides to India has marked a significant advancement in relations between India and Cyprus , with both countries elevating their ties to a “Strategic Partnership”. The visit, coming less than a year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Cyprus in 2025, reflects the growing geopolitical and economic importance of the relationship.On Friday, President Droupadi Murmu hosted a dinner in the honour of Nikos Christodoulides in which selected guests were invited.

During the visit, India and Cyprus signed five MoUs and a technical arrangement covering counter-terrorism cooperation, diplomatic training, innovation and technology, higher education and research, cultural exchanges, and search-and-rescue coordination. A joint working group on counter-terrorism was also established, underlining the shared concerns of both nations regarding regional security and extremist threats.

In a very significant development, the two countries also unveiled a five-year Defence cooperation roadmap aimed at strengthening maritime security, defence industry collaboration, cybersecurity cooperation and naval coordination. It may be noted that in recent times, India has been entering into Defence and strategic partnerships with several countries and Cyprus is one such country. Cyprus , strategically located in the eastern Mediterranean and currently holding the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, is increasingly being viewed by India as a gateway into European markets and institutions.

One of the major themes of the visit was the India -Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), which both nations see as a transformative connectivity project linking India with Europe through the Middle East and the Mediterranean. Cyprus is expected to play an important logistical and commercial role in the corridor because of its strategic location.

India stands to benefit from Cyprus ’s position within the European Union, especially in areas such as fintech, shipping, digital services, investment funds, tourism and access to European markets. Cyprus , on the other hand, sees India as a rapidly expanding economic and technological power capable of bringing investment, trade opportunities and strategic relevance to the island nation.

The visit has also carries wide geopolitical significance. Both nations reiterate support for sovereignty, territorial integrity and rules-based international order while emphasising cooperation in combating terrorism and securing trade routes.