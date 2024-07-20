Industrialist Manoj Todaria passes away, mortal remains to be cremated in Rishikesh today

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Jul: Manoj Todaria, a prominent industrialist and owner of Todaria Group of Industries, passed away at Kailash Hospital here today. Manoj Todaria is survived by his wife and renowned adventure sportsperson Kiran Bhatt and a son Dev and daughter Devyani. His mortal remains will be cremated tomorrow in Rishikesh where he lived.

Known for his visionary leadership and entrepreneurial spirit, Manoj built an empire that not only included thriving industries and he also successfully ventured in the hospitality sector with a chain of successful hotels and resorts.

Beyond his business acumen, Manoj was a passionate sportsman and a lively, jovial person who touched the hearts of everyone he met. His zest for life, infectious energy, and unwavering dedication to his pursuits made him a beloved figure in both his professional and personal circles. Todaria did his schooling from Shillong and still had connections with Shillong.