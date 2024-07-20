U’chal University, Indian Scout Guide Fellowship hold tree plantation

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun 19 Jul: A tree plantation programme was organised under the joint aegis of Indian Scout Guide Fellowship and Uttaranchal University. President of the University, Jitendra Joshi, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Rajesh Bahuguna, President of Scout and Guide Uttaranchal Dr Daljit Kaur, and Secretary Rajiv Sharma inaugurated the programme by planting saplings.

Joshi said that, on the occasion of Harela, tree plantation is being done by the university not only in the university campus but also in the five villages adopted by the university. Teachers and students of the university are taking forward the tree plantation programme with the help of Panchayat representatives. He said that joining with the Indian Scout and Guide Fellowship has given momentum to this campaign.

Dr Daljit Kaur said that the volunteers associated with the state Scout and Guide are participating enthusiastically in the Harela Mahaparva. He said that finding vacant land for tree plantation is a challenge while nurturing the trees is an even bigger challenge.

On this occasion, a large number of volunteers including Dr Poonam Rawat, Lt Nitin Duklan, Arjun Sirohi, Harjit Kaur and Tina Arya were present.