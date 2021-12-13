Installation ceremony held of new executive of Indian Medical Association

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 12 Dec: Installation ceremony of new executive of Indian Medical Association Dehradun was today organised at IMA House here. Chief Guest for the occasion was Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat. on this occasion, Outgoing President Dr Amit Singh, Secretary Dr Roopa Hanspal and Treasurer Dr Vijay Tyagi read out their annual report. The house greeted outgoing President for his tireless efforts for welfare of members including Covid Immunisation, Doctors Day celebration, CEA, PCB and matters related to fire safety. Later, incoming President Dr Alok Semwal, Incoming Secretary Dr Akhil Kukreja and Treasurer Dr Jaya Nawani read their vision for coming year. The new executive told that they would work together with Government of Uttarakhand and State IMA for welfare and safety of members. Although National Vice President Dr D D Chaudhuary could not attend the ceremony but Dr Alok Semwal informed the house that he has conveyed his blessings to the new executive. Guest of Honor for occasion were Mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama; Dr Arvind Sharma, President IMA Uttarakhand; Dr Ajay Khanna, Hony State Secretary, IMA Uttarakhand while special Guest were Dr Tripti Bahugun, Director General Health, Uttarakhand; Prof Hem Chandra, VC, Uttarakhand Medical University; Dr Vijay Dhasmana VC Swami Rama Himalayan University; Prof Ashuosh Sayana Principal, GDMC; Dr Manoj Upreti, CMO, Dehradun and Dr Manoj Verma, DTO, Dehradun and President, PMS Association, Uttarakhand. Besides them, other dignitaries present included Dr R N Singh, Dr Sanjay Upreti, Dr Vipul Kandwal, Dr J P Nawani, Dr Kiran Kalra, Dr Geeta Khanna, Dr Ajeet Gairola, Dr Mahesh Kuriyal, Mr Pawan Saini, Dr Rasik Bhatia and Dr Mahesh Aggarwal.