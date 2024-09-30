International Conference on ‘AI & Metaverse in Library & Education 5.0’ held at U’chal University

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 27 Sep: Knowledge Resource Centre and Uttaranchal School of Computing Sciences, Uttaranchal University, jointly organised an International Conference on ‘Artificial Intelligence and Metaverse in Library & Education 5.0’, here, today. This landmark event united experts, academicians, researchers, and students to explore the transformative impact of AI and the Metaverse on libraries and education.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Chief Guest Jitender Joshi, President, Uttaranchal University, Keynote Speakers Prof (Dr) KP Singh, Director, Gandhi Bhawan, University of Delhi, Michael Baron, CEO, Baron Consulting, Australia, Leigh Griffin, PhD, Senior Engineering Manager at Red Hat, Ireland, Ankita Joshi, Vice President, Uttaranchal University, Prof (Dr) Dharam Buddhi, Vice-Chancellor, Prof (Dr) Rajesh Bahuguna, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Prof (Dr) Abhishek Joshi, Executive Director-Student Affairs & IT Services, Prof (Dr) Sonal Sharma, Director USCS & Convener, Dr Ramveer Tanwar, Chief Librarian & Convener, Dr Sameer Dev Sharma, HoD-USCS, Arun Thakur and Abhishek Pathak.

A warm welcome was extended to all dignitaries, highlighting that this conference serves as a vital platform to explore the profound impact of Artificial Intelligence and the Metaverse on the learning environments, while emphasising the importance of embracing these technologies to drive innovation in education and libraries.

The keynote speaker, Prof KP Singh emphasised on the importance of technology inculcation in every sphere of academics. He also suggested following the 3 C’s, i.e., content, communication and confidence for success in life.

The event witnessed active participation from national and international institutions, fostering collaboration and the exchange of ideas. More than 200 participants presented their research work. Parallel tracks were chaired by session chairs from various universities. Keynote speakers and panelists presented cutting-edge research, future trends, and innovative solutions that will influence the future of learning and knowledge management.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Harshit Gupta and Divya Rawat. The inaugural session was held with the support of the organising committee comprising Dr Monisha Awasthi, Dr Amarjeet Rawat, Dr Ishteyaaq Ahmad, Manisha Saini, Manisha Khanduja, Mukul Rawat, Dr Rakhi Sharma, Madhubala Tanwar and Noopur Dass.