Irregular appointments in Assembly Secretariat should be cancelled: Harish Rawat

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 Aug: Former Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Harish Rawat today demanded that all irregular appointments made in the State Assembly Secretariat should be cancelled. In a tweet, today, Rawat claimed that he had never used influence to get anyone’s relative appointed in the state assembly secretariat. He said that he appreciated the stand taken by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who has promised to urge the Speaker to inquire into appointments made in the assembly secretariat.

Interestingly, the maximum number of appointments, 141 in all were made by the then Speaker Govind Singh Kunjwal, who is considered to be a close confidante of Harish Rawat, and most of these appointments were made during Harish Rawat’s tenure as Chief Minister. Rawat further stated that once the irregular appointments are nullified or held invalid, no Speaker in the future would dare to make such irregular appointments!

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has also demanded an inquiry into the appointments made in the Assembly Secretariat.