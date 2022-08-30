BJP politicians giving jobs to relatives: Cong leaders

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 Aug: State in-charge of the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee, Devendra Yadav, State President Karan Mahra and Deputy Leader of the Opposition Bhuvan Kapadi, today, held a joint press conference at the Congress Headquarters in Delhi.

The Congress leaders accused BJP leaders in Uttarakhand of giving jobs to their relatives in the state while ignoring the rising unemployment in the state. They also accused the BJP Government in Uttarakhand of indulging in huge corruption and scams in recruitment on various posts in the state.

Yadav claimed that senior Congress leader and former National President Rahul Gandhi was fighting a decisive battle against rising unemployment, inflation and corruption in the country. At the same time, BJP leaders were busy distributing jobs to their loved ones. He added that the BJP Government in Uttarakhand is cheating the youth of the state by indulging in irregularities in appointments in the state. He demanded that a CBI inquiry be ordered into all these recruitments.

State Congress President Karan Mahra said that he is grateful to Rahul Gandhi for taking cognisance of the scams that have happened in Uttarakhand. He added that the manner in which recruitment to various departments in Uttarakhand had been held amounted to cheating the meritorious candidates. He said that relatives of a current Governor, who hailed from Uttarakhand, and of other BJP and RSS leaders and ministers had been appointed in the State Assembly, and all such irregular appointments should be cancelled.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Bhuvan Kapadi said that the Subordinate Services Selection Commission itself had indulged in tarnishing the image of Uttarakhand by becoming a den of corruption. In the state of Uttarakhand, work had been done to sell posts to various departments including those of Justice, Secretariat, Legislative Assembly, Police, Education, Cooperatives. It has become clear from these recruitment scams that the recruitment mafia of two states of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh is in collusion.