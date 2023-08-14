Irrigation Engineer suspended for negligence

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 12 Aug: Assistant Engineer, Shiv Kumar Kaushik, working in First Sub Division under Northern Section of Ganga Canal in Roorkee has been suspended with immediate effect, for his negligence and for ignoring the instructions of his seniors. The charges are that on 16 July this year, the Gate Number 10 of Bhimgoda Barrage in Haridwar was badly damaged as it was not opened in time. The gate is a crucial hydraulic structure and delay in opening has caused considerable damage to the gate.
The allegation is that Kaushik did not coordinate with his associates and subordinates and as a result the gate was not opened in time. Later when an explanation was called from him by Superintending Engineer, Ganga Canal Board in Meerut, he tried to mislead the authorities and did not submit a proper response to the explanation call. He has been suspended due to persistent negligence in state responsibilities, related to the operation of the barrage. It is also stated that the image of the department also suffered due to this negligence. The operation of the Ganga Canal comes under the UP Government though the incident happened in Uttarakhand.