Irrigation Engineer suspended for negligence

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Aug: Assistant Engineer , Shiv Kumar Kaushik, working in First Sub Division under Northern Section of Ganga Canal in Roorkee has been suspended with immediate effect, for his negligence and for ignoring the instructions of his seniors. The charges are that on 16 July this year, the Gate Number 10 of Bhimgoda Barrage in Haridwar was badly damaged as it was not opened in time. The gate is a crucial hydraulic structure and delay in opening has caused considerable damage to the gate.