Italian Academicians visit Graphic Era

Dehradun, 5 Feb: A team of professors from Italy provided information at the Graphic Era here, today, about the new techniques adopted in the food science laboratory.

A team of Italian professors reached Graphic Era Deemed University this morning. The team explained the systems of their universities and the technologies being used in food science. Professor Antonio Gallo of University of Cattolica (Italy) talked to the students about various dairy products of Italy and also highlighted the measures to maintain their quality. Professor Gallo also gave information to the students about Italy’s famous Grana Padano (cheese) through slides.

On this occasion, the Department of Food Science Technology, Biotechnology and Microbiology organised a seminar. The delegation from Italy included Professor Gallo, Associate Director of Education Abroad and Dual Degree, Gianluca Sana, Regional Manager of Asia, MENA, and Africa, Ariana Malavasi, and Regional Manager of Catholic University, Kurutharath Hanerre.

The seminar was attended by Dr Vinod Kumar, Dr Arun Kumar, Dr Sanjay Kumar, Dr Divya Venugopal, and students.