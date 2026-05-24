Journo Hem Bhatt held by police, released after 12 hours interrogation

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 23 May: Senior journalist Hem Bhatt from Dehradun was picked up by Doon police at 4 am this morning, allegedly for questioning by police from his residence. When the news spread in the media circles, the media persons expressed deep anguish with the Police action and the news became viral within a matter of hours . As the news spread, SP City Pramod Kumar released a video message, here he claimed that Bhatt’s name had surfaced during questioning of land mafia Pradeep Saklani who is currently in the Police custody. However, in the video message, Kumar did not specify the allegations against Hem Bhatt. It may be recalled that Bhatt had served for several years with TV News Channel Hindi Khabar and currently runs a portal and Youtube channel. The SP City claimed that during interrogation of Pradeep Saklani who is accused of land frauds and carried a reward of Rs 20,000, Bhatt was named by Saklani.

The question is whether, Bhatt could not have been issued summons or asked over the phone call to visit the police station and cooperate in the questioning . The Police action triggered sharp political reactions and criticism from media organisations, the opposition parties and several public representatives, who questioned the manner in which the police conducted the operation.

According to family members, police personnel reached Bhatt’s residence at around 4 am and took him along for questioning in front of his wife and young children. His wife, Divya Joshi, alleged that only one member of the team was in police uniform while the others were in plain clothes. She further claimed that police personnel slapped her husband and also took away both their mobile phones. She alleged that the police team did not produce any search warrant or related legal documents during the operation.

As news of the incident spread, BJP MLA Arvind Pandey also released a video message criticising the police action. It may also be interesting to note that Bhatt had recently interviewed Pandey and some media persons linked Bhatt’s arrest with the interview as Pandey is not known to be on cordial relation with the CM. Others however, reject this claim as unfounded. Meanwhile some Congress leaders also criticised the police action. After prolonged questioning through the day, police released Hem Bhatt in the evening.

Responding to the controversy, the City SP had issued a video statement saying that the name of journalist Hem Bhatt had emerged during interrogation of wanted accused Pradeep Saklani. Police said Bhatt was called only for questioning on the basis of inputs received during investigation.

According to police officials, Pradeep Saklani is currently lodged in judicial custody and faces more than 26 cases related to land fraud registered across different police stations in Dehradun. In addition, over two dozen cheque bounce cases involving him are pending in various courts. Police said he had also been wanted in several cases registered in Nehru Colony and Raipur police station areas.

Investigating agencies stated that during questioning , Saklani allegedly disclosed names of certain people suspected of assisting him or attempting to shield him from police action. Police said several persons were being questioned in connection with those inputs and Hem Bhatt was also questioned on the same basis.

The incident has now acquired political overtones as it came barely a day after Hem Bhatt’s interview with BJP MLA Arvind Pandey went viral on social media. In the interview, Pandey had reportedly sought a CBI inquiry into alleged land-related irregularities and also made several indirect remarks on political and administrative matters. Strong reactions have since emerged across social media platforms, journalist associations and political circles. Arvind Pandey demanded transparency in the entire matter and said that in case the police wanted to question a journalist , lawful and dignified procedures should have been followed. He also issued a stern warning to the police and pointed out that the action came immediately after the viral interview.

Congress spokesperson Garima Dasauni also released a video statement strongly criticising what she termed the repressive attitude of the police and asserted that the action would be opposed firmly.

Congress leader Sujata Paul visited Nehru Colony police station and met Hem Bhatt’s wife Divya Joshi to gather details of the incident. Divya Joshi alleged that her husband was mistreated in front of their two small children. Divya Joshi expressed anger over the police action. She claimed that the police team arrived late at night and took Hem Bhatt away without providing proper information to the family. However, the police officials have denied allegations of misconduct or undue pressure during the questioning process.

Several journalists also reacted strongly, stating that if questioning of a journalist was necessary, the process should have remained transparent and strictly within constitutional and legal norms. Many described the pre-dawn action as excessive and inappropriate.

The police officials, however, maintained that the investigation was being conducted strictly on the basis of evidence and facts and clarified that calling a person for questioning should not be interpreted as proof of guilt.

It may also be pertinent to remind here that the reported land mafia Pradeep Saklani who is now in Police custody on charges of land frauds, has many cases against him and the Police continued to ignore the charges and it was only now that Saklani has been arrested as more and more cases were registered against him, that the Police took action. In another case, after the District Magistrate Savin Bansal ordered externment of builder Puneet Agrawal, the Police did not show any hurry to despatch him outside the district. After several days, when the Police reached his residence, he had already absconded. It may also be pointed out here that the local residents of ATS Colony in Raipur had been constantly complaining against Agrawal for threatening them and even brandishing pistol at them but for long the Police continued to ignore the complaints before ultimately it was forced to act when the residents reached District Magistrate Savin Bansal who first cancelled the gun license of Agrawal and then ordered his externment from the district for 6 months.