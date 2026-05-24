Fake doctor nabbed in Dineshpur, found mixing allopathic drugs in Ayurvedic medicines

Garhwal Post Bureau

RUDRAPUR, 23 May: A major case of medical malpractice has surfaced in Dineshpur police station area of district Udham Singh Nagar. A joint operation by the Health department and the police has led to the arrest of a man accused of posing as a doctor. The youth, a resident of Pilibhit, was allegedly treating patients by mixing allopathic medicines into ayurvedic formulations and distributing them under the guise of legitimate treatment. Following repeated complaints from the local residents, the administration finally conducted a raid, catching the accused red‑handed.

The officials have confirmed that samples of the seized medicines have been sent to the laboratory for testing and further legal proceedings will be initiated once the report is received. During the inspection of the clinic, several suspicious medicines were recovered and it was revealed that the accused had only passed Class 12 but had been masquerading as a doctor for over a year. A large quantity of medicines was taken into custody and documents and licences found at the clinic were also examined, with preliminary findings pointing to multiple irregularities.

The drug inspector of Udham Singh Nagar stated that sampling of the recovered medicines has been completed and legal action will follow after the laboratory report. The police have also begun a detailed investigation into the case. Authorities confirmed that the accused had no valid medical degree or mandatory authorisations required for practice.