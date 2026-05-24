CEC Gyanesh Kumar reviews border polling booths in Uttarkashi

Garhwal Post Bureau

UTTARKASHI , 23 May: Chief Election Commissioner ( CEC ) Gyanesh Kumar reached Uttarkashi on Saturday on a two‑day tour of Uttarakhand. He was received at Jhala helipad by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Uttarakhand, BVRC Purushottam. During the visit, the CEC inspected polling booths in the border district and reviewed preparations for the forthcoming Special Intensive Revision. (SIR) He also visited Gangotri Dham with his wife and offered prayers at the temple. Tomorrow, he is scheduled to review the arrangements related to the SIR in Dehradun.

While inspecting the polling booth at Harshil in Gangotri constituency, situated close to the India‑China border, he held detailed discussions with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and examined the mapping and related preparations for the revision exercise. He praised the dedication of BLOs working at the ground level through the BLO app to identify absent, shifted, deceased, duplicate and foreign voters and to add eligible citizens who have attained the age of 18 years to the rolls. He particularly appreciated the work of BLO Mintu Devi, describing it as an inspiration for the entire country, and saluted the commitment of all BLOs engaged in the SIR exercise.

Gyanesh Kumar also inspected the special polling booth at Gangotri meant exclusively for sages and ascetics living in Gangotri. During his stay there, he interacted at length with the sadhus and expressed gratitude for their participation in the democratic process despite harsh conditions and extreme cold. He commented that a polling booth where all voters are saints devoted to spiritual practice is a unique example of the diversity and strength of India’s democratic system.

It may also be shared here that prior to this, Kumar also performed special prayers at the Gangotri temple, and reportedly sought prosperity and well‑being for the nation.

Later in the evening at Harshil, he reviewed the upcoming SIR with CEO Purushottam. During this interaction, Purushottam shared with him the detailed information regarding the mapping and the ASDD list.

Among those present at the meeting included SDM Mukta Mishra, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Kishan Singh Negi, ERO Gangotri/SDM Shalini Negi along with police and district administration officials.