Contractual employee of forest dept murdered in Haldwani

Garhwal Post Bureau

HALDWANI, 23 May: A shocking incident of murder has surfaced in the Tanda jungle area under TP Nagar outpost of Haldwani Kotwali in Nainital district, sending waves of panic across the region. Late at night, the body of 50‑year‑old Mewa Lal, a contractual worker with the forest department, was found with his neck slashed by an axe. The victim, originally from Kaushambi district in Uttar Pradesh, had been living and working in Haldwani for a considerable period as a contractual worker with the forest department. Police suspect one of his close associates to be involved in the crime and have launched a manhunt.

According to initial reports, the gruesome killing was carried out with a sharp weapon aimed at the neck, after which the assailant fled the scene. The discovery of the blood‑soaked body inside the forest triggered alarm, and police teams rushed to the spot along with forensic experts to collect evidence. The body was taken into custody and sent for post‑mortem examination. Investigators are exploring the possibility of personal enmity or an old dispute as the motive behind the murder.

Circle Officer (CO) Amit Kumar Saini confirmed that the contractual worker was killed with a sharp weapon in the Tanda jungle late at night. He stated that the body has been sent for post‑mortem and the police are actively pursuing the case. The search for the accused is underway and officials have expressed confidence that the culprit will be arrested soon.