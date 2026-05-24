St George’s College hosts closing ceremony of Manor Fest ’26

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 23 May: The closing ceremony of Manor Fest 2026, the annual Inter-House cultural extravaganza of St George’s College, was held with great enthusiasm and splendour on Saturday. The chief guest for the occasion was Manorite Satpal Maharaj, Cabinet Minister, Government of Uttarakhand. He was formally introduced by Abhinav Rastogi and warmly welcomed with a potted plant.

The second day of the two-day cultural fest featured a wide array of literary and artistic events including Rangoli, Chalk Painting, Choral Recitation, Declamation, English Story Telling, Hindi Recitation, Khand Kavya, Dastangoi, Mime and Choreography.

The judges for Choral Recitation, Declamation and English Story Telling were Sunita Rekhi, Vijaylaxmi Chinna and Atul Pundir.

The judges for Hindi Recitation, Khand Kavya and Dastangoi were Suman Tiwari, Shobha Jain and Anuradha Trivedi.

The judges for Rangoli, Chalk Painting, Sketching & Shading, Poster Making, Hand Painting, Logo Designing and Monochromatic Painting were Pragati Bisht, Priyanka Negi and Rahul Negi.

The judges for Photography and Ad-Bag (Videography) were Tejasvi Kumar, Gaurav Kumar and Nikhil Rana.

The events of Choreography and Mime were judged by Manorma Negi, Minal Vashisht, Kartikey Barthwal and Ayush Kumar.

Addressing the gathering, Satpal Maharaj lauded the exceptional talent, creativity and discipline displayed by the Manorites during the two-day cultural extravaganza. He especially appreciated the captivating dance performances presented by both the Junior and Senior categories, describing them as a beautiful reflection of confidence, teamwork and artistic excellence.

Satpal Maharaj emphasized that events such as Manor Fest play a vital role in nurturing creativity, character and holistic development among students. Recalling his cherished memories as an alumnus, he expressed pride in witnessing the institution continue its glorious legacy of excellence, values and all-round education. He congratulated the students, faculty members and organizers for the grand success of the event and conveyed his best wishes for the continued growth and glory of St. George’s College.

Addressing the gathering, Principal Brother Jeyaseelan S congratulated all the participants, winners and organizers for making Manor Fest 2026 a grand success. He appreciated the enthusiasm, creativity and discipline displayed by the students throughout the two-day cultural extravaganza. He remarked that such events provide an excellent platform for students to showcase their talents, build confidence and imbibe the values of teamwork, leadership and healthy competition. He also expressed his gratitude to the chief guest, distinguished judges, staff members and students for their valuable contribution in upholding the rich tradition and spirit of St. George’s College.

At the culmination of the event, Marthins’ House emerged as the overall champions and lifted the Manor Fest 2026 Championship Trophy, while Cullen’s House secured the Runners-Up Trophy.

The Individual Champions in the various divisions were Shivanya Mehar from Marthins’ House in Division I, Reyan Agarwal from Cullen’s House in Division II, Aditya Birla from Marthins’ House in Division III and Jidin Likha from Tapsell’s House in Division IV.

The programme concluded on a joyous and celebratory note, marking yet another memorable chapter in the vibrant cultural legacy of St. George’s College.

The two-day Manor Fest 2026 was conducted successfully under the guidance and supervision of Brother Jeyaseelan S (Principal), Brother Sylvanus Kerketta (Vice-Principal), Brother Britto (Community Leader), Deepali Ballabh (Cultural Coordinator), Bhavnesh Negi, along with the House Masters and House Mistresses of all four Houses.