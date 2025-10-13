Jugran demands strict action in paper leak cases

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Oct: BJP leader Ravindra Jugran has expressed his views on the cancellation of the graduate-level recruitment examination, stating that UKSSC’s conduct in the entire matter has appeared immature, irresponsible, and akin to a “U-turn Commission”, which has now become a common public perception.

He pointed out that for three days after the examination, the official statement of the Commission repeatedly claimed that there was no cheating or paper leak. Yet, the same Commission later cancelled the examination.

Ravindra Jugran said that preventing paper leaks and malpractice, and conducting recruitment examinations in a transparent manner, will only be possible if strict action is taken in the earlier cases as well. He reminded that, in the 2022 recruitment examinations, around 70–80 individuals were arrested and sent to jail due to paper leaks, cheating, and irregularities — including nearly 12 officials, employees, and police personnel. However, all of them have been reinstated, and their respective departments reappointed them within just one and a half years without any proper inquiry.

He demanded that the reinstatement of these individuals be re-investigated, and strong legal advocacy be ensured in court to secure their conviction. A joint team of legal experts and the Home Department should examine the cases and move forward with necessary proceedings. Furthermore, an experienced and competent lawyer should be appointed in the Uttarakhand High Court to argue the case, only then will justice be ensured.

He emphasised that only by ensuring punishment to those involved in the 2022 paper leak scandal can the paper leak and cheating mafia be completely eradicated.