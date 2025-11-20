Jugran seeks payment of pending salaries to BRP/CRP personnel

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 19 Nov: BJP leader Ravindra Jugran met Additional Secretary, Education, MM Semwal today and raised the issue of non-payment of salaries to BRPs/CRPs appointed two and a half months ago.

Expressing displeasure over the fact that these newly appointed BRP/CRP personnel have not received their salaries, he requested that salaries of the approximately 600 BRP and CRP employees be released immediately.

Ravindra Jugran stated that it appears the responsible officials of the Education Department are not properly fulfilling their duties.

Additional Secretary MM Semwal assured Ravindra Jugran that the salaries would be released at the earliest.

Ravindra Jugran also stated that the appointments of BRPs and CRPs were made through an outsourcing agency, over which the department does not seem to have adequate control.