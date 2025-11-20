Govt imposes six-month ban on strikes in state services in U’khand

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 19 Nov: The state government has imposed a six-month ban on strikes in State-subordinate services. A notification in this regard was issued today by Personnel Secretary Shailesh Bagauli.

The order, stated to be issued in the public interest, prohibits any form of strike across all State-subordinate services for a period of six months from the date of issue. The move has been made in exercise of powers conferred under sub-section (1) of Section 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1966, as applicable in the State of Uttarakhand.

It may be recalled that various employee organisations have been threatening to go on strike in the state in pursuit of their demands. In addition, UPNL workers, working in various departments as hired personnel are already on strike in pursuance of their demand for regularisation.