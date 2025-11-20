2 matches played in 78th Lal Nemi Das Memorial Football League Championship 2025

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 19 Nov: Two matches were played today at the Pavilion Ground in the 78th Lal Nemi Das Memorial Football League Championship 2025.

The first match was played between City Youngs Football Club and Wills Youth Football Club. City Youngs Football Club won the first match by a score of 3-1. The second match was played between Graphic Era Football Club and Vijay Cantt Sporting Club, in which Graphic Era Football Club won the match 2-0.

In the first match, City Youngs Football Club defeated Wills Youth Football Club 3-1 to win the match. The first goal of the match was scored by Bhupendra Singh of City Youngs in the 13th minute. After this, Divyansh of Wills Youth scored a goal in the 47th minute to level the match at 1-1. Atul of City Youngs scored a goal in the 48th minute to give his team a 2-1 lead. In the 59th minute of the match, Atul scored another goal, ensuring victory for his team and making the score 3-1. Ultimately, City Youngs won the match and earned full three points.

In the second match, Graphic Era Football Club defeated Vijay Cantt Sporting Club by 2-0. Graphic Era player Deco scored the first goal of the match in the seventh minute, giving his team a 1-0 lead. Vijay Cantt tried hard to make a comeback but could not and the first half of the match ended with a score of 1-0. In the second half of the match, Shashwat of Graphic Era scored another goal in the 48th minute to give his team a 2-0 lead, which remained till the end and Graphic Era won the match by a score of 2-0.

In today’s matches, the special guest Dhirendra Singh Pawar, encouraged the players to do well in sports.

Tomorrow, two matches will be played between Wolf Football Club and DMK Football Club at 1 p.m., and between Maharana Pratap Sports College and Doon United FC at 3 p.m. at the Pavilion Ground, Dehradun.