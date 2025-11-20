Digital Life Certificate Campaign to be held at 6 locations across Garhwal division today

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 19 Nov: The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW), Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions is conducting the Nationwide Digital Life Certificate (DLC) Campaign 4.0 from 1 to 30 November 2025. The Campaign is a key initiative under the Government’s vision of Digital Empowerment of Pensioners, aligned with the Digital India and Ease of Living missions.

On 20 November 2025, multiple banks and institutions will conduct activities under the DLC Campaign 4.0 in Dehradun and Chamba (Tehri Garhwal). In Dehradun, the State Bank of India will hold a DLC Mega Camp at its IMA Branch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by a similar camp by Union Bank of India at its Rajpur Road Main Branch from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. India Post Payments Bank, in coordination with Pensioners’ Welfare Associations, will organise a DLC Camp at the Head Post Office, Dehradun, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

On the same day in Chamba, (Tehri Garhwal) the State Bank of India will conduct a DLC Mega Camp at its Chamba Branch from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Union Bank of India will hold its camp at the Main Market Branch, Chamba, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. India Post Payments Bank will also organise a DLC Camp at the Chamba Post Office from 2 to 3 p.m.

The DLC Campaign 4.0 aims to reach two crore pensioners across more than 2,000 cities and towns through a saturation-based outreach approach. The Campaign emphasises the use of Aadhaar-based Face Authentication technology, enabling pensioners to submit their Life Certificates conveniently without requiring biometric devices. Special focus is being given to super senior and differently-abled pensioners through India Post Payments Bank’s doorstep DLC service.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat address (24 November 2024) and Constitution Day address (26 November 2024), highlighted how Digital India initiatives like the Digital Life Certificate have simplified the pension process for senior citizens across the country.

As part of the nationwide campaign, Director Divya AB will visit the DLC Camps at Dehradun on 20 November to oversee the arrangements and interact with pensioners availing the DLC facility through Face Authentication and doorstep services. The officer will review coordination between Banks, India Post Payments Bank (DoP), UIDAI, NIC and local Pensioners’ Welfare Associations to ensure smooth functioning of the camps.

The campaign will bring together all major stakeholders including Banks, India Post Payments Bank, UIDAI, MeitY, NIC, CGDA, Railways and Pensioners’ Welfare Associations to work collaboratively for achieving digital inclusion of pensioners. The NIC DLC Portal provides real-time monitoring of DLC generation by various agencies.