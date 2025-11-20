Indira Gandhi changed geography & history of the world: Meenakshi Sharma

Garhwal Post Bureau

Haridwar, 19 Nov: The 108th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna awardee and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was celebrated with reverence today at Shri Mithilesh Sanatan Dharma Inter College, Kankhal. All the teachers and students of the school paid their heartfelt tributes by garlanding and offering floral tributes before Indira Gandhi’s portrait.

Paying tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, college Principal Meenakshi Sharma said that Indira Gandhi was the first woman Prime Minister of India and she changed, both, the geography and history of the entire world by dividing Pakistan into two parts and giving India a historic victory in the 1971 war.

In a message, Satpal Brahmachari, the school’s managing committee manager and Member of Parliament, said that Indira Gandhi was an iron lady. Thanks to her far-sighted policies, India has emerged as a powerful nation in the world. He said that, during the 1971 war, the United States tried to exert immense pressure on Indira Gandhi, but she resisted and made the entire world realise India’s strength.

He said that Indira Gandhi made radical changes to the Indian Army and intelligence agencies. Indira Gandhi was a visionary politician who had influence throughout the world. Senior teacher Gagan Veer Singh, senior teacher Rupali Rajput, Hema Uprety, Rashmi, Shalini, Radha Sharma, Vishal Saxena, Preeti, Nitin, etc., were present on the occasion.