Christmas & New Year’s Eve preparations begin in Mussoorie

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 19 Nov: Preparations for Christmas and New Year celebrations are now in full swing in Mussoorie. With the onset of winter, the traditional cake mixing ceremony has begun in the city’s leading hotels. This ritual, considered the official beginning of festive celebrations, is a sight to behold this year.

Held at Jaypee Residency Manor, Barlowganj, the annual cake mixing ceremony was attended by a large number of guests, literary figures, and local dignitaries. Executive Chef Tanuj Nayyar prepared a traditional concoction of blackcurrants, apricots, rum-soaked figs, raisins, dates, candied orange peel, ginger, tutti-frutti, dried cherries, candied pumpkin, and rum-brandy. Chef Tanuj explained, “Christmas cake is not just a sweet treat, but a symbol of months of preparation and happiness. The cake mixing ceremony embraces this festive spirit.”

Held in the winter sunshine and on an open lawn, guests, under the guidance of Executive Chef Tanuj Nayyar, mixed ingredients like cashews, sultanas, almond flakes, prunes, spices, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger powder, and the aromas of dark/white rum and red/white wine. Executive Chef Tanuj Nayyar explained that this mixture is preserved for weeks, giving the special Christmas rum cake its unique aroma and flavour.

At the event, Jaypee Residency Manor General Manager Piyush Kapoor said that Christmas unites people. Cake mixing is a centuries-old tradition, and participating in it is a celebration in itself. He said that the hotel management organised the cake mixing ceremony, continuing a long-standing tradition. He added that special programmes and packages are also being planned in December to welcome Christmas and the New Year.

Former Mussoorie Municipal Council Chairman OP Uniyal said that the cake mixing ceremony, held amidst the cool breeze, the melodious tunes of carols, and the aroma of dry fruits and spices, made the beginning of the festive season in Mussoorie very special. It can be said that Mussoorie is now completely filled with the fragrance of festivals, and the countdown to Christmas and New Year celebrations has begun. Renowned city writers Ganesh Saini, Abha Saini, and others were present at the event.