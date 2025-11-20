VHP Global Chief Alok Kumar to visit Doon for Hindu solidarity 

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 19 Nov: On the invitation of Tarun Vijay former MP and Chairman Shri Nanda Devi Raj Jat Poorv Pithika Samiti the global head of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and leader of Ayodhya temple movement Alok Kumar is visiting Dehradun on 22nd November to speak on Nanda Raj Jat and Hindu rejuvenation.

Famous Nanda Devi Jagar singer Padma Shri awardee Basanti Bisht will sing stuti and Jagar worshipping Mother Goddess of Uttarakhand.

Renowned Mathadhipatis and Sannyasis from Haridwar and Dehradun are participating in this function.

President of powerful Akhada Parishad Swami Ravindra Puri, Tapkeshwar Mahadev Mahant Swami Krishna Giri, Head of Balaji Dham Mahant Siyaram Das, org secy of VHP Ajay Kumar, renowned Sadhvi Renuka shall join the programme as per director of prog Ritwik Vijay.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami , an intense Hindu religious devotee and scholar, has also been invited.