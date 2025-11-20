Dhami calls upon social media influencers to promote ‘Brand U’khand’

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 19 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today urged the social media content creators and influencers to prominently showcase Uttarakhand’s tourist destinations, local products, cultural heritage and social achievements through their platforms. He noted that the social media creators also have the ability to effectively counter fake news and negative narratives that can harm public perception.

Addressing the “Social Media Manthan” programme at the CM’s Residence here today, Dhami said that the social media has emerged as the fastest and most effective medium of communication and information exchange. He observed that a person sitting in any corner of the world can connect with the global audience within moments and that the medium has given a voice to the common citizen, enabling both global events and local village issues to reach millions in seconds.

Dhami also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after assuming office in 2014, made social media and digital platforms a core part of governance. He noted that the PM transformed social media into a powerful instrument for communication, transparency and public engagement, making governance more people-centric and directly connecting citizens to policy-making processes. He added that through platforms such as X, Facebook, Mann Ki Baat, MyGov and the PMO’s digital ecosystem, PM Modi has set a new standard for digital governance and remains among the world’s most-followed political leaders.

The CM also asserted that inspired by the PM’s vision, the State Government is committed to building a “Digital Uttarakhand”, where departments from the Chief Minister’s Office to field-level units directly engage with citizens. He said that earlier people had to visit offices repeatedly to register complaints, whereas today, a single tweet or post on Facebook can ensure prompt resolution. He personally monitors public suggestions, grievances and concerns shared on various social media platforms every day.

The CM also said that on several occasions, a single post or live broadcast on social media has led to timely treatment of a child, restoration of pension for an elderly person, repair of a damaged road or the rescue of people stranded in disasters. At the same time, he warned that misuse of social media is growing rapidly. He stated that the spread of fake news, rumours and negative narratives poses a serious challenge, as some individuals use social media to create ideological divides, disturb social harmony and spread misconceptions about welfare schemes. He emphasised that this makes the role of responsible social media users even more vital.

Dhami further said that in recent times, those driven by anti-religious and anti-national motives have attempted to malign cultural traditions and religious beliefs through misleading reports and false propaganda. He said that in such cases, it is essential to conduct immediate fact-checks, counter fake narratives and spread accurate information widely. He cautioned that some creators, in an attempt to gain views and online popularity, distort facts related to government policies, social issues, religion and the pride of the State, disregarding moral and social responsibility.

Pushkar Singh Dhami also asserted that since the State Government has enacted strict measures against disruptive elements to safeguard the original character of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, certain anti-national groups resembling urban Naxals have begun creating fake accounts under different names to circulate fabricated content.

Appealing to social media creators and influencers, Dhami reiterated that they should highlight Uttarakhand’s scenic tourist locations, indigenous products, cultural heritage and progressive achievements to strengthen the identity of “Brand Uttarakhand”.