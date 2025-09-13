Jugran welcomes increase in age limits for police recruitment

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Sep: BJP leader Ravindra Jugran has welcomed the Uttarakhand Government’s decision to revise the age limits for police recruitment. The age limit for Sub-Inspector recruitment has been increased from the earlier 18–28 years to 21–35 years, while for Constable recruitment it has been revised from the earlier 18–22 years to 18–25 years.

He said this decision will provide more opportunities to unemployed youth, which will not only increase competition but also ensure better recruitment of Sub-Inspectors and Police Constables.

Ravindra Jugran further stated that, earlier, on his representation, the Chief Minister had given written instructions to the Personnel Secretary regarding this matter. He also mentioned that the implementation of unified service rules for uniformed posts will benefit both the candidates as well as the government machinery conducting the examinations.