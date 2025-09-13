Graphic Era holds International Conference on Sustainable Technology

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Sep: Director, CSIR–National Physical Laboratory, Dr Venugopal Achanta, said today that, by 2030, half of India’s energy will come from renewable sources, leading the country towards smart technology.

He was addressing an international conference at Graphic Era Deemed University, here, today. The conference was organised on the theme of modern technologies in construction. Dr Achanta said that, by 2030, 50% of India’s energy and electricity production will come from renewable sources, with solar energy growing at the fastest pace. He added that India aims to install 50 gigawatts of capacity every year. He emphasised that through smart technology, green materials, and sustainable infrastructure, India has the potential to move towards global leadership.

Vice Chancellor, Graphic Era University, Dr Narendra Singh, addressed the students and said that today’s students are not just tomorrow’s scientists and engineers but the true builders of India’s technological self-reliance. He encouraged them, saying that if they dare to dream and turn those dreams into reality through innovation and research, the world will not only adopt their ideas, but those very ideas will shape India’s global identity in the future.

Executive Director, UJVNL, Engineer Vivek Atreya, highlighted that the integration of smart technology and energy is essential on the path to sustainable development. He said that developing sustainable solutions in critical sectors like water and energy will secure a safe future for the coming generations.

This international conference was jointly organised by the Civil Engineering Department of Graphic Era Deemed University and the University of Naples Parthenope, Italy. On this occasion, Professor Olivia QF Araujo from Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, BIS Director Saurabh Tiwari, Director and Professor of NICMAR-Delhi, Dr Rajesh Goyal, Director General, UCOST, Dr Durgesh Pant, Engineer Dr Sauvik Das from IIT Delhi, Head of Civil Engineering Department Dr KK Gupta, Dr Karan Singh, Dr Praveen TR., Deepak Singh along with other faculty members and students were also present. The conference was hosted by Dr Deepshikha Shukla.