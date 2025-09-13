Haridwar’s MK Raina elected President of AISCCON

By Radhika Nagrath

Haridwar, 12 Sep: A Haridwar resident, senior citizen MK Raina, has done the city proud by becoming President of the largest organisation of senior citizens in the country. In the past, the office bearers of this single largest federated body of senior citizens have been elected from the states of Maharashtra and south Indian states. For the first time, a North Indian resident has been elected to carry forward the legacy of addressing the issues pertaining to the welfare and development of senior citizens in the country. Raina won over his opponent Dilip Pawar by receiving 83%votes in AISCCON election 2025-28.

Notably, the All India Senior Citizens’ Confederation (AISCCON) is a national-level organisation of senior citizens with affiliate federation members and individual members numbering more than 28 lakhs in 25 states and union territories of the country. Formed in 2001, it has grown to be the largest organisation of senior citizens in the country.

At a felicitation programme held in SIDCUL, today, MK Raina, founder of Shehjaar Homes, said, “AISCCON devotes itself to networking, advocacy and research on the issues concerning the welfare and development of senior citizens with governments at both the state and national levels. Ever since I retired from AG Industries in the year 2015 as Plant Head, my ambition has been to give back to society. All these years, I have worked to engage the senior citizens in productive works and bring happiness to every old adult in the region. Now we will focus on the problems of senior citizens living in rural areas.”

Raina lauded the efforts of co-directors of Shehjaar, Suresh Palgay and Sarvesh Gupta in awakening the senior citizens towards their fundamental rights.

BP Gupta, President of Uttarakhand Federation of Senior Citizens, felicitated Raina with a bouquet of flowers. In the weekly ‘Kuch bhi boliye’ programme, Harnarayan Gupta, SK Agarwal, Usha Sheereen, AK Jain, Sunil Sharma, Savita Agarwal, NK Raju Dr Radhika Nagrath, Suman Bala expressed their views amongst Shehjaar members present on the occasion.