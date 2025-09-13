Hackathon Competition held at Graphic Era

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Sep: Students came forward with innovative technical solutions for real-world problems across different sectors at Graphic Era Deemed University, here, today. More than 1,200 students, grouped into over 250 teams, took part in this hackathon.

The Smart India Hackathon was organised at Graphic Era to encourage innovation and the search for practical technological solutions. Students, divided into over 250 teams, worked on finding solutions to real-life challenges. They presented their ideas and projects in diverse fields such as smart education, agriculture and rural development, tourism, transport and logistics, disaster management, clean and green technology, smart automation, heritage and culture, cybersecurity, robotics and drones, smart vehicles, and space technology. During the event, participants showcased their innovative thinking, technical skills, and practical approach, presenting solutions that could prove useful for both society and industry.

The hackathon was jointly organised by Graphic Era Deemed University, Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell, and AICTE.

On this occasion, Dean, Research, Dr Bhaskar Pant, Head of Department, Computer Science and Engineering, Dr Devesh Pratap Singh, TBI Graphic Era Incubator Manager Harshvardhan Singh Rawat, Dr Abhishek Sharma, Charvi Pandey, along with other faculty members and students, were also present.