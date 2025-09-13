Prof Kamal K Pande appointed to Advisory Board of CPRG, New Delhi

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Sep: Prof Kamal K Pande, a distinguished academician from Uttarakhand and former Registrar of Kumaon University, as well as former Director of Higher Education, has been appointed as a member of the Advisory Committee of the Centre for Policy Research and Governance (CPRG), New Delhi.

Widely known for his impactful work and his book, “Uchcha Shiksha Mein Chhatron ka Satat Kalyan: Samuhik Uttardayitva” (Continuous Student Welfare in Higher Education: A Collective Responsibility), Prof Pande brings decades of rich experience in education, policy-making, and institutional leadership to the national stage.

The CPRG, located at Mandi House, New Delhi, is a premier think tank engaged in deep research and policy formulation across multiple domains including education, economy, social development, governance, environment, regional development, security, and science and technology. The organisation connects subject experts, scholars, and policymakers to co-create practical, people-centric solutions. It also nurtures young minds by offering fellowships, training, and mentorship opportunities in policy-making and public administration.

Welcoming the appointment, Dr Ramanand, Director of CPRG, stated, “The inclusion of a seasoned educationist and policy expert like Prof Kamal K Pande will undoubtedly enhance the quality and impact of our work. His vision and guidance will bring new depth, direction, and energy to our research and governance initiatives.”

Prof Pande’s appointment marks a proud moment for Uttarakhand’s academic fraternity and reinforces the growing recognition of regional intellectuals at national policy forums.