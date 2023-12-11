Kabir Bedi awarded Italy’s ‘Order of Merit’

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 11 Dec: At a private ceremony overlooking the Gateway of India in Mumbai, international actor Kabir Bedi was awarded the “Order of Merit of the Italian Republic” (Merito della Repubblica Italiana), the most senior Italian civilian award. After the formal ceremony, a special live musical performance by Niccolo Fabi set off the celebrations.

“This is a very emotional award for me,” Kabir said. “Being presented the Order of Merit, Italy’s highest honour, is the fulfilment of my life’s work in Italy. It’s even higher than Cavaliere (Knight), which they made me twelve years ago. This double honour is a goosebumps moment for me.”

Kabir recalled that his journey of being Sandokan began one hundred metres from where they were standing today, at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. That’s where he met the Director and Producer of the Sandokan series for the very first time. “Life has come full circle.”

The Scroll of Honour was signed by President Mattarella and counter-signed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and read aloud by Consul General Alessandro de Masi. He added: “Kabir keeps on playing, decade after decade, an extraordinary role in promoting better relations between India and Italy. His popularity is widespread across all generations in Italy. This is the reason why the President of the Republic of Italy has decided to present him one of Italy’s highest decorations, The Order of Merit. Kabir is very special for all of us Italians.”

The Ambassador of Italy, Vicenzo De Luca said:

“Kabir is not only a great promoter and a profound admirer of Italy, in India and around the several countries where he is known. Kabir is a sincere friend of Italy, strongly bonded to it. This award, the most prestigious Italian honorific one, ultimately recognises his unconditional feeling and passionate dedication to Italy.”

Kabir summed up the significance of the event: “It gives me great joy to see Prime Minister Meloni and Modi complimenting each other on the internet with the hashtag #Melodi. Indo-Italian relations have never been better.”