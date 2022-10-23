Kashmiri Pandits reiterate commitment to remain attached to roots

By Our Staff REporter

Dehradun, 21 Oct: A camp was organised on Thursday under the aegis of Kashmiri Sabha Dehradun and Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir Study Centre of Uttarakhand, at Sharda Campus, Telpur Chowk, Shimla Bypass Road, here. The programme was launched with recital of hymns in praise of Mother Sharada.

In this camp, domicile cards, Ayushman cards and registration documents for Kashmiri Hindus who have been displaced due to terrorism were distributed. These documents were prepared after the Kashmiris had applied for them at an earlier camp held at Atma Ram Dharamshala in Kishan Nagar.

In this camp, the displaced families paid tribute to the people displaced from Kashmir in the year 1990 and who had sacrificed their lives during the partition of the country and took a pledge to remember their sacrifices at their homes on the day of Diwali by lighting lamps in their memory.

On this occasion, Nirmala Dhar who had seen her family members being murdered in front of her, and Jasleen Kaur, who saw her 17 year old brother brutally murdered shared their pain and ordeal with everyone present.

The members of the Kashmiri Sabha asserted that the terror being spread by the separatists through targeted killings of the Hindus in the Kashmir Valley would not be able to break the enthusiasm of Kashmiri Hindus and that they are still attached to their roots.

As the Chief Guest at yesterday’s event, Vinod Chamoli, MLA, Dharampur, also addressed the gathering. On this occasion, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir Study Centre Patron Sushil Kumar, Baldev Parashar, the provincial president of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir Study Centre, Rajendra Ganhar, Ashok Kaul, Nirmala Dhar, Pawan Kala, Mona Kaul Arun Kohli, Surendra Bali, Tanveer Singh, and residents of the area were also present. The programme was conducted by Baldev Parashar.