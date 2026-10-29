Khanduri never compromised on principles and values: Dhami

House pays tribute to BC Khanduri

Garhwal Post Bureau

Gairsain, 27 Oct: Rich tribute was paid by members of the State Assembly to former Chief Minister BC Khanduri on the opening day of the current session here today.

Chief Minister Dhami led the tribute in the House Expressing grief over the recent passing away of Maj Gen Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri (Retd), the CM observed that the former CM was a disciplined soldier, a dedicated public servant and an able administrator who had devoted his entire life to the service of the nation and society. He said Khanduri’s life remains an example of simplicity, honesty, discipline and commitment to duty.

Dhami said remembering such a distinguished personality in the House is an emotional moment. Referring to Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, he observed that while a father is the first hero in a daughter’s life, General Khanduri was not only a hero for Uttarakhand but for the entire country. He said Khanduri discharged every responsibility entrusted to him with utmost honesty and dedication and never compromised on his values and principles despite holding high offices.

The CM said that, during his service in the Indian Army, Khanduri displayed courage and strategic acumen during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. He also made significant contributions to infrastructure development in border areas while serving in the Army’s engineering services. In recognition of his distinguished service, he was awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal. Dhami said Khanduri’s disciplined and dedicated military career remained an outstanding example of service to the nation.

He said that after retiring from the Army, Khanduri began a new innings in public service. Elected to the Lok Sabha from the Garhwal constituency in 1991, he went on to represent the constituency five times. He strongly articulated the aspirations of Uttarakhand and the demand for a separate state in Parliament. Khanduri’s inspiring speeches and clear vision provided fresh momentum and ideological strength to the Uttarakhand statehood movement.

Dhami further recalled Khanduri’s tenure as Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, saying he played an important role in advancing landmark initiatives such as the Golden Quadrilateral project and the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. The benefits of his efforts to strengthen road connectivity across the country continue to be enjoyed by millions even today, he added.

Referring to Khanduri’s tenures as Uttarakhand Chief Minister in 2007 and 2011, Dhami said he set an example of transparent, corruption-free and disciplined governance. His initiatives towards establishing a strong Lokayukta framework reflected his firm stand against corruption and commitment to clean administration. He believed that the purpose of government was not merely to formulate schemes but to ensure that their benefits reached the last person. The Chief Minister said Khanduri’s working style reflected a unique blend of military discipline and sensitivity towards public service.

Dhami said Khanduri carved out a distinct place for himself in Uttarakhand’s politics and public life. His personality and work inspired many young people, including himself, to serve Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. He added that he had been fortunate to receive Khanduri’s affection and guidance over the years.

The Chief Minister said Khanduri’s demise at the age of 91 on 19 May 2026 was an irreparable loss not only for Uttarakhand but also for the nation’s public life. He said an era had come to an end with his passing, but great personalities continue to live in the hearts of people through their ideals and achievements. His disciplined life, honest work ethic and commitment towards the development of Uttarakhand would continue to inspire future generations, he added.

Several members also paid tributes and shared their memories of the former Chief Minister. BJP MLA Munna Singh Chauhan said Khanduri had been among the first leaders to introduce measures aimed at ensuring transparency in competitive examinations. He recalled that candidates were allowed to take carbon copies of their answer sheets after examinations, a step intended to enhance fairness and transparency in the recruitment process.

BJP MLA Arvind Pandey said Khanduri had laid particular emphasis on generating employment opportunities for youth as a means of eliminating gun culture from the Terai region. He recalled that after becoming an MLA and meeting Khanduri, he had been entrusted with the responsibility of helping address the issue. Pandey added that Khanduri believed that police action alone could not solve the problem and that sustainable solutions lay in providing employment and economic self-reliance to young people. Between 2007 and 2012, he focused on promoting industrial development in the Terai and creating employment opportunities, including efforts to encourage industrial units in Kashipur, Bajpur and adjoining areas so that youth could be connected to the mainstream of development and kept away from gun culture. Pandey also praised Khanduri’s honesty and transparent style of governance, saying that young entrepreneurs did not have to resort to bribery during his tenure and that he sought to create an environment in which investors could trust the administration and youth could access better employment opportunities.

BJP MLA Fakir Ram Tamta, who represents the Gangolihat Assembly constituency in Pithoragarh district, also shared a personal anecdote highlighting Khanduri’s simplicity and grassroots connect. He recalled an occasion when the former Chief Minister visited a person’s house where there was no proper seating arrangement except a charpoy, and Khanduri sat on it comfortably while enquiring about the family’s well-being, reflecting his humility and close connect with ordinary people.

Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, Former Cabinet Minister Bishan Singh Chufal, Banshidhar Bhagat, Vinod Chamoli Mamata Rakesh, Bhuwan Kapri, Dilip Singh Rawat and Shakti Lal Shah were among those who also paid rich tribute to Khanduri.