Bisht dedicated life to public welfare: CM

Tributes paid to Hira Singh Bisht

Garhwal Post Bureau

Gairsain, 27 Oct: The House paid rich tributes to former member and former Cabinet Minister Hira Singh Bisht today on the opening day of the current assembly session here. Expressing grief over his passing, the Chief Minister said Bisht was an experienced mass leader who dedicated his entire public life to addressing the problems of ordinary people and working towards their resolution. He said Bisht would always be remembered not only for the positions and responsibilities he held but also for his deep connect with common citizens.

Dhami said Bisht emerged from a humble background and began his public life through student politics. He subsequently discharged a range of responsibilities as Gram Pradhan, Block Pramukh, MLA and Minister. Throughout his political journey, the concerns of ordinary citizens and issues affecting the public remained at the centre of his work. The Chief Minister noted that Bisht’s commitment towards labourers and working-class people was a defining aspect of his personality and that he consistently strengthened the voices of those struggling for their livelihood and rights.

The CM also asserted that Bisht understood the challenges faced by weaker and underprivileged sections of society and continuously worked towards addressing them. He said many families would continue to remember him as a people’s leader who was always willing to listen to their problems and stand up for their rights.

Dhami said that while ideologies and styles of functioning may differ in political life, dedication towards the people is a quality that commands universal respect. He said Bisht’s forthrightness, vast experience and unwavering commitment to public causes would always be remembered with respect. He added that Bisht played an important role from the Uttarakhand statehood movement to the development journey of the state. As a Minister, he also made noteworthy contributions in sectors directly linked to public welfare, including labour, transport and technical education.

The CM described the demise of Hira Singh Bisht as an irreparable loss to the state’s public and political life. He said Bisht’s dedication to public service and his sustained efforts for the welfare of ordinary people would always be remembered.

Members cutting across political lines also paid tributes to the former Cabinet Minister and recalled his contribution to public life. Among those who remembered Bisht and paid homage to him in the House were Cabinet Ministers Ganesh Joshi and Rekha Arya, Bhuwan Kapri, Bishan Singh Chufal, Munna Singh Chauhan and several other members.