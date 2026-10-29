Two assembly sessions in a year held in Gairsain for the first time: Dhami

Garhwal Post Bureau

Bhararisain (Gairsain), 27 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while presenting the supplementary demands budget in the House today, observed that for the first time two Uttarakhand Assembly sessions have been held in a single year in the state’s summer capital, Gairsain. He reminded that earlier this year, the Budget Session was also held at Bhararisain in March, and the Assembly session that has begun today at the Bhararisain Vidhan Sabha complex in October marks the second session of the year at the same place.

Dhami said Gairsain symbolises the aspirations and cultural identity of Uttarakhand. He claimed that the government’s effort is to ensure that issues concerning the hill regions, public expectations and development-related matters receive due attention through the organisation of Assembly sessions in Bhararisain, and that strengthening Gairsain’s role while accelerating balanced development in the state’s mountainous areas remains a key commitment of the government.

It may be recalled that the practice of holding Assembly sessions in Gairsain began in 2014, when a three-day session was organised there for the first time. Since then, Assembly proceedings have been conducted in Gairsain from time to time, although no session was held in some years, while in others only one session took place. Two-day sessions were held in 2015, 2016 and 2017, while Assembly proceedings continued for six days in 2018. No session was organised in 2019. A five-day session was held in 2020, followed by a six-day Budget Session at Bhararisain from 1 to 6 March 2021. No Assembly session was held in Gairsain in 2022, while sessions lasting four days and three days were organised in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

In 2026, after the Budget Session in March, a second Assembly session is being held in October, making it the first time that two sessions have been convened in Gairsain within the same calendar year. The holding of two sessions in a year is also being viewed as a significant development in strengthening Gairsain’s association with the state’s legislative activities.